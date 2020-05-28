Brazilian Twins Bia & Branca Feres Wear Bikini Tops & Mermaid Tails In Sultry Sea-Siren Shots

Though Brazilian twins Bia and Branca Feres often manage to floor their 925,000 thousand Instagram followers, the pair managed to outdo themselves after posting two new shots where they looked like actual mermaids.

Bia and Branca accomplished the impressive feat by going all out with mermaid costumes while in posing in shallow water. The top for each set consisted of a scoop neck bikini with spaghetti straps that were tied around the neck in a halter style. However, the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was the fish scale inspired print that covered the fabric.

One sister wore the print in a purple shade, while the other opted for a tan-highlighting orange hue. Apart from the different shades, the ensembles were completely identical.

The twins then wore mermaid tails to complete the sea-siren vibe of the shot. The swimmers accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings.

In the first of the two pictures, Bia and Branca laid in the pool on their stomachs while propped up on their elbows. Both of them sported wet hair and skin. One sister gave a sultry look while slightly looking off to the side, while the other smiled at her twin.

Between the two women, was a grinning man with sunglasses and a blue and white printed shirt.

In the second picture, the two sisters were sitting upright, with the same man embracing the pair while sticking his tongue out.

The setting for the two shots was a shallow pool, with lush palm trees visible in the background.

In less than an hour, the upload had already earned close to 3,500 likes and more than 75 comments. Unsurprisingly, a majority of the comment were in Brazilian Portuguese. Nevertheless, there were a few English users who voiced their awe.

“Work those mermaid outfits!!!” raved one user.

“Yessssssss,” the same user added in a second comment, this time including the red heart, pink heart, and celebration confetti emoji.

“Divassss,” wrote another, along with the red heart.

Many others wrote exclusively in emoji, with the applauding hands, heart-eye face, and mermaid symbols popular choices.

It’s little surprise that the pair looked at home in the water since the two first found fame as synchronized swimmers for the Brazilian national team. Bia and Branca even helped their squad place third in the 2007 Pan-American games.

The sisters often post pictures in sizzling swim wear while at luxurious pools are at the beach. For example, Bia and Branca recently wowed their fans after modeling sequined bikinis by a cliffside, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.