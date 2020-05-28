Donald Trump Blasted For Retweeting Post That Says The ‘Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat’

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump retweeted a video that states the “only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” and social media users reacted with shock and anger.

The original tweet was posted by the account Cowboys for Trump @RideWithC4T. It features a video showing a the founder of the group, Republican Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, dressed in a white shirt and a black hat holding a microphone. He begins the video saying “I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.

“I don’t say that in the physical sense,” he says and then jokes that the headlines will read that he is encouraging murdering Democrats.

“I say that in the political sense because the Democrat agenda and policy is anti-American right now,” he added.

The video is captioned that the news is “fake” and then tags various politicians in New Mexico, asking them “How long will you believe the fake news lies?”

Activist Fred Guttenberg, who lost a daughter in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Florida in 2018, responded to the tweet.

“You f**king lunatic! The message in this video that you are replying to is ‘the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat.’ Of course you knew that. Your issue isn’t Twitter, it is the narcissistic, hate filled, lying, incompetent being that lives inside of you,” he wrote.

“More of your very fine people, I see. You really know how to pick ’em, you genocidal gaslighting ghoul’ wrote freelance journalist Lesley Abravanel with an accompanying link to an article about the video.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf replied to the video, saying that Griffins comments were un-American and that he should apologize and resign, given that he is meant to represent everyone across the political spectrum in his county.

Others called out the president for amplifying a message that could encourage violence against liberal citizens in the United States.

Actor Tim Rock replied with an image of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as he swears in on a bible.

Social media users have been arguing in recent days that Trump’s messages should force Twitter to remove him from the social media platform.

It’s not the first time the president has taken heat for what critics say is inciting violence. In March 2019, the president appeared to insinuate that his military and police supporters could make things “very bad” for people on the left, as CNN reported at the time. Pundits said that the comment could be taken by people as permission to use physical force against those they disagree with.