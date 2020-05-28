Khloe Terae Does Ballerina Splits In Strapless Pink Bodysuit On Instagram

Khloe Terae showed off her flexibility in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. The model shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a pink and black ballerina outfit as she did a few vertical splits outside. Khloe’s skintight, strapless bodysuit and short skirt left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her curves.

The photos showed Khloe standing on a wooden bridge with white railings. In the background, a few tall houses could be seen, as well as a palm tree. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place at the Venice Canals in Venice, California. It appeared to be a dark and overcast day, but that didn’t stop Khloe from enjoying the warm California weather in her skimpy outfit.

Khloe’s look included a light pink, skintight bodysuit that hugged her busty chest and flat tummy closely. The low-cut top looked close to sliding down and causing a wardrobe malfunction as Khloe moved.

The lower half of the one-piece featured black fabric in a cheeky cut that exposed Khloe’s pert derriere. She covered the suit with a black flowing skirt, though the skirt was barely long enough to keep her covered, Her long, lean legs were fully exposed.

On her ankles, Khloe wore black leg warmers and pink weights bracelets. She accessorized with silver bracelets on one wrist and a matching watch on the other. The model did appear to be makeup-free for the shoot, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Khloe’s long, blond hair was pulled back into a neat bun.

In the first and third photos, Khloe leaned over into a vertical split, which caused her skirt to fall down and reveal her round booty. She pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. Khloe looked off-camera as she held onto the railing.

The second photo showed Khloe pulling one foot behind her head as she arched her back in a way that showed off her hourglass figure. She extended her other arm out for balance and stared straight ahead in focus.

The post garnered more than 2,100 likes and nearly 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with Khloe’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love that look!” one fan said with fire emoji.

“This is awesome,” another user added.

“You look amazing,” a third follower wrote.

Khloe always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she rocked an incredibly tiny one-piece swimsuit, which her followers loved.