Antonio Brown Worked Out With Redskins’ Dwayne Haskins Amid Comeback Bid

Antonio Brown is officially on3 the comeback trail and is apparently trying to show NFL teams he still has what it takes by posting multiple videos showing him working out. One such video, posted on Twitter, Wednesday by NBC Sports‘ Pete Hailey showed Brown catching passes from Washington Redskins’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins and Brown were joined by former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots receiver, Chad Johnson, who was reportedly playing defensive back for their drills.

This is at least the second time in the last few months where Brown worked out with an NFL quarterback to show off his skills. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports pointed out Brown worked out with Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson two months ago.

Johnson also shed some light on some other NFL players that were in attendance at Brown’s workout. Seattle Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith and new Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs were also among those working out with Brown, Haskins, and Johnson.

More of Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown. I don’t care that there is no pass rush. I don’t care that, for some reason, Chad Ochocinco is the only guy playing DB. This is so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/9WBemsGNBs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

Benjamin pointed out there likely isn’t a ton of correlation between Brown and Haskins working out and the receiver signing with the Redskins. There have been several videos floating around the web this offseason of players from different teams getting together to work out. At the same time, there could be something to Smith being at the workout. The Seattle Seahawks are said to have at least a little interest in Brown. Starting QB Russell Wilson went on record a few weeks ago saying he’d like to bring in the receiver. Benjamin thinks Smith being at the workout could have been a way for the team to scout Brown.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, and Patriots receiver is looking to get back in the league since being out of it since September 0f 2019. He was traded to the Raiders during the offseason last year but held out most of training camp because the NFL wouldn’t let him wear the helmet he wanted. Eventually, the Raiders released him and he signed with the Patriots. Brown appeared in one game with the Pats before he was released after off-field legal issues came to light. In December, the New Orleans Saints gave the receiver a workout but declined to sign him.

In January, Brown ran into more legal trouble. The league is still also looking into previous incidents and analysts around the NFL believe there’s very little chance he’s allowed to play this season. As Benjamin pointed out, Brown was once one of the most feared receivers in the league but now there’s real doubt he’ll ever be able to finish his career, even with workouts like the one posted Wednesday.