Nastia Liukin Puts On Leggy Display In A Short Skirt While Rocking Black Bra & Sheer Blouse

Nastia Liukin sizzled in the latest photo added to her scorching Instagram feed. The upload captured the Olympian in a pair of incredibly short shorts and a revealing pink blouse that exposed her bra underneath.

Nastia struck a pose in front of a wall that was covered in white concrete blocks while the top was lined with a salmon-pink hue that added a pop of color to the otherwise mundane background. The gymnast did not use a geotag to indicate her specific location — something that she does in most of her photos. In her caption, she told her 1 million followers that she has been reading Gabrielle Bernstein’s book, Super Attractor, and she highly recommends it. The blond beauty used the hot photo as an opportunity to grab fans’ attention.

Nastia looked pretty in pink in an outfit that was comprised entirely of different shades of the color. On top, she sported a dark pink blouse that appeared to have polka dots embroidered all over the body. The sleeves were baggy on Nastia’s arms, and the piece also boasted a collared neck, which gave it an even edgier vibe. Nastia teased her audience and wore the first few buttons undone while her black bra was visible through the blouse’s thin fabric.

She paired her look with a pair of light pink shorts that possessed a high-waistband while accentuating her tiny waist and midsection. The garment was incredibly short and left her thin stems visible in their entirety. Nastia added a few pink accessories to the outfit, including a set of pink barrettes that gave an ombre feel and a pair of sky-high pink heels that made her 5-foot-3-inch frame a bit taller.

The social media star included a pair of diamond earrings with the outfit, which served as the perfect amount of bling. She wore her silky blond tresses with a deep side part, and her hair fell behind her back. Nastia also included a full application of glam that brought out all of her striking features. The look seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Since the update went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned a ton of attention from her adoring fans with over 13,000 likes and well over 120 comments.

“Ahhhh I love this!!! I and I’m not a huge fan of pink but this looks incredible on you,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Me too! Doing a virtual book club with my girlfriends the week of June 8th. We’d love to have you join us!” a second fan added in reference to her caption.

“You are literally a living Barbie,” one more complimented.