Jaclyn Smith, 74, Stuns In Leopard Print Skirt In Photoshoot With Her Daughter

The 'Charlie's Angels' alum rocks an animal print in a stylish shoot with her daughter.

Jaclyn Smith stunned during a photoshoot with her daughter, Spencer Margaret Richmond. The star of the 1970s TV series Charlie’s Angels looked half her age in recently posted photos as she stood alongside her daughter in matching leopard print outfits.

In new photos posted to Instagram, Jaclyn, 74, posed with Spencer while wearing a leopard print A-line skirt and a coordinating black motorcycle-style jacket.

Spencer, 34, wore a sleeveless dress with a similar animal print as she leaned close to her famous mom while a professional photographer captured the moment. Both women wore their hair in waves for the mom-daughter photoshoot.

In a second photo, Jaclyn and her daughter were wearing matching ivory trench coats as they posed back to back.

In the caption to the post, the actress wrote that she can’t wait to work with her daughter again. She also tagged her hairstylist, makeup artist Mary Phillips, and her clothing brand in the post.

In comments to the post, fans and celebrity friends, including Alana Stewart, Roma Downey, and Carole Bayer Sager reacted to the gorgeous photos of the two beauties. Some commenters wrote that Jaclyn simply does not age.

“Like mother like daughter both beautiful women,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful. You look like her big sister,” another wrote to Jaclyn.

“Man she is beautiful but I’m a mommy fan and I think you’re drop dead gorgeous, a timeless classic!” a third fan added.

“You go girl, you still got it, it never left you!” another follower wrote to the Charlie’s Angels star.

While Jaclyn is best known for her role as Kelly Garrett on Charlie’s Angels, fans know that she’s had a fashion and housewares line with Kmart since 1985, which is also the year her daughter was born. In more recent years, Spencer has joined her mom as a model and also as a partner in the design business.

In 2017, the duo launched an infant wear line called Spencer by Jaclyn Smith. The line for the retail chain was inspired by Spencer and her own daughter Bea, who was born in 2016.

In a statement posted in a PRNewswire press release, Spencer said that it was her mother who approached her to design a layette collection and that she was “delighted’ to take part in the sweet collaboration.

Spencer is Jaclyn’s daughter from her marriage to filmmaker Tony Richmond. The stylish star also has a son, Gaston, with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 1989.