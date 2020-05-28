Kelly Clarkson Looks Slim & Sensational In Latest Instagram Share

Her fans flipped out over the photo.

Kelly Clarkson’s fans flipped out over her latest Instagram share where the talk show host looks slim and sensational. The singer and The Voice coach posted a photo that featured her collaborative line of furniture and home accessories with the website Wayfair. Kelly looked exceptional in the photo, which has been liked over 16,000 times and counting thus far.

In the image, Kelly wore a black dress that ended at her knees and flared out in a flattering bell shape. The top of the garment appeared to be a v-neck. It crisscrossed over the torso and featured a shirring detail that made her waist look impossibly small. Three-quarter length sleeves ended at her elbows featured a flounce that gave the outfit whimsy. The crisscross detail stopped just at the end of her ribcage and flared out into a solid black skirt. Kelly paired the dress with dark, black stockings that made her legs appear endlessly long and slim. She wore no shoes on her feet.

Her blond hair was worn casually, curled softly at the bottom. It ended at her shoulders. Her makeup appeared to have been applied in a natural fashion for the shoot, and a palette that seemed to be based in the brown and copper family seemed to have been used.

Kelly appeared joyful in the photo, dancing with her arms raised over her head and her foot pointed. The singer’s mouth was open.

The room that Kelly posed in featured a French-Country style of furnishings and accessories. All were available from the line Kelly created with Wayfair. In the caption of the share, Kelly revealed she handpicked all the furnishings for the collection. The room appeared soothing, decorated in gray tones with white, pink, and crystal accents. such as the fabulous chandelier seen in the image, which added to the whimsical overall look of the furnishings.

Fans loved the look of the image and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the photo.

“You are the cutest ever!!! Thank you for adding joy to my days with all of your posts and videos. You are beautiful, brilliant, inspirational, and you make the world brighter! Thank you for being the amazing human that you are,” remarked one follower.

“Kelly‼️ You’re so adorable‼️ You’re a gift to the world! ‼️‼️‼️God Bless and pray I get to thank you in person!” said a second fan.

“You are looking fabulous Kelly,” stated a third Instagram user.