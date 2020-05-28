Kelly Clarkson Looks Sensational In Latest Instagram Share

Her fans flipped out over the photo.

Kelly Clarkson’s fans loved her latest Instagram share in which the talk show host looked sensational. The singer and The Voice coach posted a photo that featured her collaborative line of furniture and home accessories with the retailer Wayfair. Kelly looked exceptional in the snapshot, which has been liked over 16,000 times and counting thus far.

In the image, Kelly wore a black dress that ended at her knees and flared out in a bell shape. The top of the garment appeared to be a v-neck. It crisscrossed over the torso and featured a flattering shirring design. The sleeves on the outfit ended just past her elbows. Below the crisscross detail, the ensemble flowed into a solid black skirt. Kelly paired the dress with dark stockings that gave the outfit a monochromatic feel. She wore no shoes on her feet.

Her blond hair was worn casually, curled softly at the bottom, and it fell past her shoulders. Her makeup appeared to have been applied with neutral tones for the shoot, with a palette that seemed to be based in the brown and copper color family.

Kelly appeared joyful in the photo, dancing with her arms raised over her head and her foot pointed. Her mouth was open as if she was singing.

The room that Kelly posed in featured a French country style of furnishings and accessories. All were available from the line Kelly created with Wayfair. In the caption of the image, Kelly revealed she handpicked all the furnishings for the collection. The room appeared soothing, decorated in gray tones with white, pink, and crystal accents — such as the fabulous chandelier which added to the elegantly whimsical look of the decor.

Fans loved the image and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the photo.

“You are the cutest ever!!! Thank you for adding joy to my days with all of your posts and videos. You are beautiful, brilliant, inspirational, and you make the world brighter! Thank you for being the amazing human that you are,” remarked one follower.

“Kelly‼️ You’re so adorable‼️ You’re a gift to the world! ‼️‼️‼️God Bless and pray I get to thank you in person!” said a second fan.

“You are looking fabulous Kelly,” stated a third Instagram user.