‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Models A Sultry Tight Black Mini Dress

Social media star Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.5 million Instagram followers yet again after posting a picture where she wore a sultry black mini dress.

Though Spiranac is most well known for her photos on the golfing green, lockdown measures have made it more difficult for the athlete to post sport shots. As a result, this latest shot appears to be a throwback picture from last year when the golfer was in Hawaii.

In the shot, Spiranac wore a sizzling black mini dress. The hue emphasized her sun-kissed skin, and the fabric expertly clung to the curves of her killer figure. The garment was a sleeveless style, with spaghetti strap details and an incredibly deep neckline that was low enough to showcase Spiranac’s décolletage.

The bottom of the dress was just as skimpy as the top, with a hemline that skirted the top of Spiranac’s thighs.

Adding to the sultry vibes of the upload, Spiranac opted for a bold red lip shade and a chic ponytail with loose tendrils framing her face. She wore no jewelry and opted for no other accessories, letting her figure take center-stage.

Spiranac posed by angling sideways to the camera in a way that showcased both the curves of her bust and her pert posterior.

The picture was geo-tagged as Poipu Golf Course, located on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The setting was beautiful, with a lush green hedge and purple flowering trees offering a stunning backdrop.

In her caption, Spiranac lamented that she missed her Hawaiian golf adventures while asking her followers for their own favorite golf courses.

Fans went wild over the update, and quickly awarded it over 140,000 likes and close to 2,200 comments.

“I love your looks, I love your style, I love you,” gushed one fan, along with a kissing face emoji and a red heart.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” raved a second, adding both a fire symbol and an explosion emoji to further emphasize the sentiment.

Many followers replied with their favorite courses in response to Spiranac’s question. Unsurprisingly, a few took the opportunity to joke about their love for the pro-golfer.

“Any course I can play a round with you,” teased one.

“Any course that you’re playing on,” similarly echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a kissing face and the two big eyes emoji.

