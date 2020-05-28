Vicky Aisha Flashes Underboob In A Plunging Bodysuit & Teeny Crop Top

Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha showed some serious skin in yesterday’s Instagram post, flaunting her bodacious body in a plunging bodysuit that left little to the imagination. The racy number had a scandalous neckline that fell far past her chest, reaching down to her waist. Vicky kept the look from becoming too NSFW by wearing a teeny crop top under the revealing bodysuit, letting it all hang out as she ditched her bra. The stunner flashed quite a bit of underboob in the sexy get-up, treating fans to an eyeful of curves.

The blond beauty put her hourglass figure on display as she posed on a seashell armchair. She sat on her hip, leaning her elbow on the plush white fabric that covered her seat, and tucked her arm behind her head as she gazed longingly into the camera. The sultry posture particularly emphasized her strong, curvy thighs, which Vicky held tightly pressed together. Likewise, her round hips were amply showcased, as was most of her midriff, bared by the deep-cut bodysuit.

“You are a living masterpiece omg [heart-eyes emoji] that hourglass shape,” one fan gushed in the comments section, leaving a pair of heart-eyes and heart emoji.

The form-fitting bodysuit accentuated her waist and had no trouble showing off her curves thanks to its high cut. Vicky paired the solid black garment with a ribbed white top, adding color and texture to her look. The crop top balanced out the skimpy bottoms due to its long sleeves and cozy turtleneck. The piece was decorated with red-and-orange horizontal stripes, which created a pleasant contrast to the long shoulder straps framing her unrestrained bosom.

The model topped off her saucy look with chic glasses, which sported round, metallic gold frames. She rocked playful pigtails, pulling up her golden tresses and tying them with mismatched scrunchies. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her elegant glam.

Vicky highlighted her already beautiful features with what looked like an earth-toned smokey eye makeup. Her rust-colored eyeshadow mirrored the palette of her crop top, which was also reflected in the matte shade on her plump lips. Her glam look was complete with eyeliner, long lashes, and rosy cheeks. The gorgeous blonde added plenty of bling with an entire collection of stud earrings. She also wore her usual nose ring, and proudly displayed her chest and thigh tattoos.

The bombshell appeared to be in her living room, although her post didn’t include any geotag that could shed light on her whereabouts. The stylish interior included narrow shelving mounted into an alcove to her side and a potted plant that stretched its leaves across the white wall behind her. Small jars and other objects decorated the white shelves, and a framed picture hung up on the wall.

Vicky accompanied the photo with a flirtatious caption in which she invited fans to join her on the armchair, adding a cheeky touch with a winking-face emoji. The post didn’t fail to capture the attention of her admirers, racking up more than 35,000 likes and 453 comments — including a few messages from fellow models.

“The sweetest,” wrote Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Can I come over?” penned Asian-American actress and model Natasha Yi, who ended her message with two cat heart-eyes emoji.

“So hot,” commented Brazilian hottie Erika Gray, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

Tattooed beauty Valerie Cossette also noticed the look, leaving two fire emoji under the steamy photo