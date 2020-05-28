Marli Alexa Soaks Up Some Sun In An Animal-Print Bikini

Marli Alexa put her enviable curves and ample assets on display in her latest Instagram snapshot. Much to the delight of her 521,000 followers, the American model slipped into a tiny animal-print two-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her toned figure as she soaked up some sun.

Marli was photographed enjoying a sunny day at the famous Laguna Beach in California. Dressed in her bathing suit, she stood with her right foot forward on the fine, white sand. She tugged at her bikini straps as she looked directly into the lens, giving a closed-lip smile. The warm sunshine shined on her skin, specifically on her back and hair. Big rocks, the magnificent view of the ocean that stretched off into the distance, as well as the blue sky filled with clouds filled her background.

The 23-year-old model rocked a tiny bikini from a brand called Sanori Swim. The light color of the piece complemented her lightly bronzed skin. The top featured a plunging neckline, which displayed a nice view of her voluptuous cleavage. Narrow straps provided support for the top with a pair that went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported minuscule bikini bottoms that clung to her slender frame. The high leg cuts emphasized her curvy hips and exposed an ample amount of skin. The backside wasn’t shown in the shot, but from the view, the swimwear appeared to be a thong.

Marli left her blond locks down and styled straight. To keep the focus solely on her body and scanty ensemble, she decided to wear minimal jewelry. She sported a dainty gold necklace and a string bracelet. Despite being at the beach, she wore a full makeup look. She appeared to wear a foundation, darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, and thick mascara. She seemed to have applied a matte lipstick on her lips.

Marli made sure to tag Sanori Swim’s Instagram page in both the post and the photo. As of this writing, the new upload gained more than 22,500 likes and upward of 400 comments. A lot of her social media admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments. Countless others also raved about her insane curves. A few fans opted to express their thoughts about the new picture by dropping a trail of emoji.

“The hottest woman to ever live,” one of her followers commented.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous and hot. I think this is my favorite pic of you,” gushed another admirer.

“You have beautiful eyes,” wrote a third social media user.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” added a fourth fan.