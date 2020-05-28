Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Toned Legs & Booty In Tiny Thong: ‘She Got The Quads’

Tammy Hembrow proved to fans that her fitness journey has paid off in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. The model shared a video on her feed in which she sported a cropped sweatshirt and a tiny, pink thong as she turned her body to show off her lower body. The thong did nothing but favors for Tammy’s toned backside and certainly drove fans wild.

The video, which was taken from a low angle, showed Tammy standing in a white hallway as her phone appeared to be mounted on something in front of her. The corner of an uncovered window could be seen beside her as light poured into the room. The rays washed over Tammy’s body and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy, minuscule outfit.

Tammy’s look included a white, long-sleeved sweatshirt in a cropped cut. Tammy rolled the fabric up to her chest as much as possible, revealing a bit of underboob as she moved. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display beneath the oversized top.

On the bottom, Tammy wore a blush pink thong with a white waistband. Something was written on the front of the waistband in silver text, though it was difficult to see. The thong featured a U shape that remained low on her waist to show off her abs even further. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Tammy did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She also appeared to be makeup-free, though the stunner hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Tammy wore her long, blond hair tied up in a messy bun, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The video opened with Tammy standing sideways as she leaned back on one leg, arching her back and flexing her ab muscles to further emphasize her figure. She then twirled around to give fans a view of her round booty, which jiggled slightly as she swayed her hips. All the while, Tammy looked down at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 653,000 views and just over 1,400 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Tammy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Real bodies stay winning,” one fan said.

“Dream body,” another user added with a flame emoji.

Tammy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she rocked a tiny blue bikini, which her followers loved.