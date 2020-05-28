Kayla Moody Ditches Her Bra Underneath A See-Through White Top While Going For A Drive

Kayla Moody lit up her Instagram page with another racy photo this morning that has quickly become a favorite among her thousands of fans.

The blond bombshell was snapped in the driver’s seat of what appeared to be a golf cart in the risque image, grasping the wheel with one hand while stretching her other arm up to hold on to the top of her ride. She had her legs spread slightly apart on its leather bench seat and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera through her platinum locks that fell in front of her eyes. In the caption of her post, she invited her 772,000 followers to “get in” and go “booze crusin'” with her, many of whom happily obliged.

Kayla looked smoking hot for the drive in a white crop top that clung tightly to her chest and flat midsection. It was made of a mesh material that was completely see-through, revealing that the model had ditched her bra underneath to show off her voluptuous assets almost in their entirety. The resulting look made for quite an NSFW display that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform. Kayla’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the scandalous scene.

The social media star also rocked a pair of cranberry pink denim shorts. The bottoms boasted a daringy short length, hitting just to Kayla’s upper thighs to show off a glimpse of her bronzed legs. She styled them in a suggestive fashion as well, folding down the waistband and leaving the button unclasped to offer another sizzling view of her taut tummy and abs.

Kayla did not appear to have accessorized her ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her bodacious curves. She did add a touch of makeup to accentuate her striking facial features. The application looked to include a light pink lipgloss, eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara.

The raunchy snap was shared to Kayla’s Instagram feed just moments ago but has already been showered with love by her adoring fans. It has amassed over 5,300 likes and 180-plus comments, many of which were compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“You are so hot,” one person wrote.

“Extremely sexy,” commented another follower.

“You look absolutely amazing! Your smile is beautiful! Gorgeous!” a third admirer gushed.

“You are the highlight of my day,” added a fourth fan.

Kayla is hardly shy about showing off her figure on social media. She recently went braless again in another racy upload that saw her rocking a soaking wet white tank top and distressed Daisy Dukes. Unsurprisingly that look was also a hit, earning more than 26,000 likes and 533 comments to date.