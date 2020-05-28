Alexa Collins Slays In A Metallic Gold Top That Reveals A Hint Of Cleavage

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins recently went out to eat at a restaurant, and took a stunning snap that she shared with her 959,000 Instagram followers. In the picture, Alexa wore a unique metallic gold top that showed off her toned physique to perfection.

Alexa didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where she was, but she sat at a wooden table outside. The wall behind her featured large windows and was covered with lush greenery, providing the perfect backdrop for Alexa’s beauty.

The table blocked Alexa’s lower body so it wasn’t evident whether the garment was a top or dress, but the metallic gold fabric looked stunning against Alexa’s sun-kissed skin.

She tagged several Instagram accounts in the picture, giving her followers some insight into everyone responsible for her look, from some hair salons that tended to her blond tresses to the labels behind her outfit.

The gold garment she rocked was from the brand Revolve, and featured a one-shoulder style. One of her toned arms was covered while the other was fully exposed, and the asymmetrical neckline stretched across her chest, showing off an extra bit of skin courtesy of a cut-out on the chest. The cut-out also put a tantalizing peek of cleavage on display.

Alexa had a pale pink Prada bag placed on the table next to her, and also added a few accessories to finish off her look. She wore a silver watch on one wrist, as well as a sparkling ring on her middle finger. She also had on a pair of large hoop earrings and a choker necklace with a butterfly pendant that she has worn before.

Alexa’s blond locks were styled in a simple, sleek look, and her beauty look was likewise minimal yet gorgeous. She had what looked like a pink gloss on her parted lips, and some neutral brown tones around her eyes. She gazed at the camera in the shot, serving up a sultry look.

Alexa’s followers loved the sizzling snap, and the post received over 9,400 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 157 comments in the same time span from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love these color tones,” one fan said, enjoying the pastel palette of her outfit.

“You have an impeccable sense of style,” another follower added.

“I would never stop appreciating your beauty!” one fan remarked, followed by a heart emoji.

“This woman is my only dream,” a fourth fan said.

While her latest post was taken while she was out and about, Alexa has also been tantalizing her followers with sexy shots taken right at home. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a selfie in which she rocked white lace lingerie