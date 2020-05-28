Kylie Jenner Posts Pic Of ‘My Forever’ In Loving Instagram Share

Kylie Jenner posted a photo of the person she called “my forever” in a new Instagram share. The reality star and businesswoman honored her daughter Stormi with a sweet photo of the two as they spent some time outside together in the sun. Stormi Webster is Kylie’s only daughter from a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

In the photo, both mother and daughter were seen standing outdoors of the home they share. The lush green area featured a manicured lawn and grassy steps that led into another outdoor area of the abode, which is located in the Holmby Hills section of Los Angeles, California. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star held her 2-year-old daughter in her arms.

The adorable toddler was dressed in a brown T-shirt that appeared to have a blue design on the front. She paired the tee with light tan shorts and coordinating sneakers and socks. Stormi smiled her biggest smile to the camera. Her hair was neatly brushed over to the side and pulled back from her face. The little girl has some of the most lovely features from both her parents combined.

Kylie rocked a white dress for the sweet photo. To add some visual interest to her fashionable outfit, the reality star topped her dress with an ankle-skimming coat in a light green hue. The topper had contrasting buttons, which added a sweet accent. Kylie’s legs were bare and her hip jutted out to the right as she balanced her daughter.

The youngest Jenner sister used her hair as an accent piece to enhance the overall look of her outfit. Kylie, who lightened her hair several months ago, added a long, ponytail extension to her tresses and allowed them to appear ultra-luxurious for the snap. Her hair was parted in the middle and two pieces were pulled out at her temples to frame her face.

Kylie’s makeup appeared to be more on the natural side than she normally uses. Her eyebrows seemed to be lightly enhanced and what looked like copper-colored shadow topped her lids. Her face appeared to have a light bronzer upon it and her lip fashion seemed to include a lipstick in a coordinating hue.

Fans of the reality star turned out in droves to show their appreciation for the pic, liking it over 8,047,567 times.

“She is so precious,” remarked one follower.

“I love that jacket and that backyard, who lives like that?” stated a second Instagram user.

“Great photo of mother and daughter,” said a third fan.

“You appear to have a great relationship with your daughter,” noted a fourth follower.