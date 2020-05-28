Alessandra Ambrosio Hits The Beach In A Skimpy White Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel rocked a plunging bikini look on the sand.

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed once again why she’s still one of the most in-demand models in the game as she posed in a white bikini for a trip to the beach for a recent photoshoot. The former 13-year Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed in a jaw-dropping new photo on Instagram this week as she stood on the sand at sunset.

The sizzling shot, which was taken by Virgile Guinard and shared by Gal Floripa — the star’s own swimwear line — on May 27, showed the mom of two as she walked along the beach barefoot, with the gorgeous orange-and-pink sky behind her.

Alessandra stood with her right knee slightly bent as she arched her back and turned her face up to the sky, with her long, brunette hair flowing down her back. The supermodel placed her left hand on her neck while her right arm was down by her side.

As for her bikini look, the model wowed the account’s followers in an all-white set.

Alessandra — who previously joined up with her fellow Brazilian Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart for another steamy bikini shot — showed off all her hard work keeping fit as she modeled a skimpy matching two-piece. The top appeared to plunge pretty low at the chest and featured large straps over her shoulders for extra support. The light swim top seemingly had a twist in the center for added visual interest.

She kept things matching with a pair of white bikini bottoms which plunged pretty low to flaunt her toned torso. The bottoms had thicker sides that were pulled up high to elongate her already long legs.

The lingerie model wore a white long-sleeved cover-up which blew in the wind, and she stood in front of a pair of bright orange-rimmed sunglasses that were left on the sand.

Gal Floripa confirmed in the caption that the Daddy’s Home actress wore the wave bikini in the milky way color.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Love these colors,” one person commented.

Another Instagram user left a heart eye, sparkle, and a yellow heart emoji as a comment.

A third person reacted with a double heart symbol.

The latest look at Alessandra in her swimwear came shortly after the model took to her own Instagram account to post shots of herself showing plenty of skin in an electric blue bikini as she posed seductively in a swimming pool.