Alessandra Ambrosio Hits The Beach In A Skimpy White Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel rocked a plunging bikini look on the sand.

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed once again why she’s still one of the most in-demand models in the game as she slipped into a white bikini for a trip to the beach for a recent photoshoot. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel of 13 years wowed in a jaw dropping new photo on Instagram this week as she posed on the sand at sunset.

The sizzling shot, which was taken by Virgile Guinard and shared by the star’s own swimwear line called Gal Floripa on May 27, showed the mom of two as she walked along the beach barefoot with the gorgeous orange and pink sky at sunset behind her.

Alessandra stood with her right let slightly bent as she arched her back and turned her head up to the sky with her long, brunette hair flowing down her back. The supermodel placed her left hand on her neck while her right arm was down by her side.

As for her bikini look, the mom of two wowed the account’s followers in an all-white set.

The lingerie model — who previously joined up with her fellow Brazilian former Victoria’s Secret model Izabel Goulart for another steamy bikini shot — showed off all her hard work on her body as she stood in a skimpy matching two-piece. The top appeared to plunge pretty low at the chest and featured large straps over her shoulders for extra support.

The light swim top seemingly featured a twist in the center of her chest to show off her decolletage.

She kept things matching with a pair of white bikini bottoms which plunged low below her bellybutton to flaunt her uber-toned torso. The bottoms had thicker sides which were pulled up on either side of her torso to make her model legs look very long.

The lingerie model wore a white long sleeved cover-up which blew in the wind and stood in front of a pair of bright orange rimmed sunglasses that were left on the sand.

Gal Floripa confirmed in the caption that the Daddy’s Home actress wore the wave bikini in the milky way color.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Love these colors,” one person commented.

Another Instagram user left a heart eye, sparkle, and a yellow heart emoji in the comments section.

A third person commented with a double heart symbol.

The latest look at Alessandra in her swimwear came shortly after the model took to her own Instagram account to post shots of herself showing plenty of skin in an electric blue bikini as she posed pretty seductively in a swimming pool.