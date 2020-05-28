Australian Man Beats Home-Invasion Charges By Proving He’d Been Hired To Commit A Sex Act At Different Address

'[The client] was willing to pay $5,000 if it was ‘really good,' the judge said.

An Australian man accused of entering a home while carrying a machete has been acquitted after proving that he’d been hired to perform the charade as part of a sex act — at a different address.

As The Guardian reported, Terrence Leroy was one of two men accused of entering a rural home in the country’s New South Wales state carrying a machete back in July 2019. He and his accomplice were lured there by a Facebook ad, which a man had posted, seeking two people to carry out a sexual fantasy. Specifically, the man, who had a “history and proclivity for engaging the services of people,” according to police, wanted two men to tie him up and then rub a broom handle around his underwear.

“He was willing to pay $5,000 if it was ‘really good’,” the judge said.

The client made contact with the two men on Facebook, and gave them his address. However, at some point the man moved, and somehow, the two men never got the new address. Instead, they headed to the old one.

On the day of the deed, July 14, the victim had gotten up from his sleep to use the bathroom when he saw light coming from a room. He initially thought a friend had come by for coffee, so he told the intruders to “Bugger off, it’s too early.”

The intruders then asked the homeowner if he was the client who had hired them. The resident then turned on his bedside light and saw two strange men standing by his bead, holding machetes.

When the homeowner said his name, and the intruders realized they were at the wrong place, they apologized. One said, “Sorry, mate” and shook his hand, and the other said “Bye,” and they both drove off. The homeowner contacted the police.

Meanwhile, the two men made it to the correct address, where the client, on noticing that one of the men had a “great big knife” stuffed into his pants, said that weapons were not part of the deal and told him to leave it in his car. The “assailants” and the client then had a breakfast of coffee, bacon and eggs, and Leroy fell asleep on the couch.

The the police showed up.

At his trial, Leroy’s attorney was able to convince the judge that, though his client had indeed entered a stranger’s home with a machete, his purpose was not to intimidate anyone, but was simply a prop used in an elaborate bit of role-play. The judge agreed.

“They carried the machetes either as a prop or something to use in that fantasy,” he wrote in his ruling.