Nadine Kerastas Flaunts Her Bodacious Derrière In Thong Teddy

Nadine Kerastas is no stranger to showing off plenty of skin on social media. She thrills her 1.9 million Instagram followers with regular doses of titillating photos that show her wearing some of the skimpiest outfits she can find. On Thursday, she got their attention when she showed off her derrière while posing in a sexy teddy.

The Playboy model’s sultry snapshot featured her from behind as she sat on her feet with her legs spread slightly apart. The shot was also taken at a slight side angle, giving her fans an incredible view of her rear end. She kept all distractions to a minimum, as she modeled in a room with a blank white wall and floor.

Nadine’s teddy was made from a sheer white fabric. Because of her pose, not much of the front could be seen. That being said, it had pink lace on the cups. The number had a thong back with extremely high-cut legs that exposed plenty of skin on her hips and thighs. Much of her back was also exposed. However, this photo was all about the model’s bodacious booty. To add sex appeal to the snap, her skin looked dewy, as if it had been rubbed down with some kind of oil. She turned up the heat by looking over her shoulder and giving the camera a seductive glance.

Nadine’s hair and makeup looked glamorous for the photo. She styled her long locks straight and pulled them over one shoulder to show off her backside. Her makeup application appeared to include shaped brows, smoky eye shadow, a light dusting of blush on her cheeks, and a nude lipstick. She also sported a pale pink polish on her long nails. She added some bling to the outfit with chunky stud earrings, and a set of sparkly jewelry that included a necklace, bracelet, and anklet.

In the caption, Nadine wished her followers a good day. She also asked them for a little bit of information about themselves including their native tongue.

Most of the replies were in English, but a few were written in other languages.

Some admirers couldn’t help but gush over the sultry photo.

“The way she looks back you…so alluring and daring you to show her some love,” commented one Instagram user.

“Drop dead gorgeous as always hun,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Forget saying anything i am speechless just looking at this picture,” joked a third fan.

“What a goddess!!!! Perfection from top to bottom,” a fourth fan wrote.