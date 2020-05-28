Gizele Oliveira Has A ‘Pool Day’ In A Skimpy Neon Yellow Bikini And Colorful Sarong

Gizele Oliveira indulged her 1.3 million Instagram followers in her most recent Instagram post yesterday. Gizele’s two sizzling snaps saw her looking hotter than ever.

The images were taken as the Victoria’s Secret model enjoyed a relaxing “pool day,” though water was nowhere in sight in either of the shots. Instead, Gizele staged her impromptu photoshoot underneath the shade of a tall wooden deck. While she wasn’t poolside, the look she sported had her ready to go for a swim.

The brunette beauty sent pulses racing in a neon yellow bikini that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The swimwear set included a ruched, bandeau top that fell low on her chest. The top flashed an eyeful of cleavage and underboob to give her look a sultry and seductive vibe. A thin string was knotted in the middle of the number and wrapped around Gizele’s neck in a halter-style fashion, showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. Her flat midsection and chiseled abs were also well on display.

Gizele also rocked the matching bikini bottoms of her swimsuit. The bottoms were mostly hidden by a slinky sarong from Bamba Swim that boasted a bold color scheme of pink, purple, green, and yellow. The short skirt was high up on the model’s hips to further accentuate her flat midsection and taut tummy. It clung tight to her curves and hit just to her upper thighs, showing off her lean legs.

The Brazilian bombshell added a pair of dainty gold earrings to accessorize her look with a bit of bling, and wore her dark tresses down in a messy fashion. She also appeared to be going makeup-free underneath a pair of rectangular neon pink sunglasses from Chimi Eyewear, allowing her striking natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini-clad snaps proved to be huge hits with Gizele’s fans. The double-pic upload has amassed nearly 15,000 likes in just under 24 hours, as well as dozens of compliments.

“So gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Gizele was a “hottie.”

“You are a beautiful star,” quipped a third admirer.

“DREAM WOMAN,” added a fourth fan.

Others simply flooded the comments section with emoji, with many opting for the flame, yellow heart, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Gizele has been keeping her fans entertained by sharing a number of steamy looks to her Instagram page on almost a daily basis. She recently showed some skin again in a t-shirt and barely there black thong. The racy ensemble was another hit, earning more than 56,000 likes and 716 comments to date.