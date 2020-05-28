Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Quads In Black-And-White Mini-Dress On Instagram

Qimmah Russo gave her fans some new images to rave over on Thursday with the latest post on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a black and white mini-dress. The dress was covered in a triangular geometric pattern and featured a plunging neckline that exposed Qimmah’s decolletage. It fit snugly on her hips and included two slits on either side that showed off her chiseled quadriceps.

Qimmah wore her black hair straight in both photos and it fell well past her shoulders from a middle part. She also appeared to have dusted her eyelids with dark brown shadow, accentuated with black liner. Her lips seemed coated with a nude gloss.

In the first image, Qimmah sent a closed-mouth smile the camera’s way and tugged on one of the dress’s slits. The second gave viewers a full view of the ensemble, revealing that she had paired the dress with strappy heels and a small rectangular black purse. Unlike the first photo, Qimmah smiled broadly in image number two as she tilted her head to one side.

Although she looked ready for a night out, in her caption, Qimmah wrote that she was all dressed up to go nowhere.

The post has been liked close to 35,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 550 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans gushed over Qimmah’s appearance.

“Looking good to be going nowhere,” one person wrote before adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Oh, wow love the dress you make it look perfect,” another added.

“I always get stunned by you, you are so incredibly beautiful and strong,” a third supporter commented. “I am in love [sic] of the woman you are.

More than one Instagram user also claimed to want to interact with Qimmah in an offline setting.

“Can I have a date with you?” a fourth Instagram user asked. “Pleaseeeeeeee. There’s no other way to ask.”

Qimmah might be used to getting these types of comments. She received similar feedback under one of her previous Instagram photos in which she rocked a sporty blue one-piece swimsuit. The suit featured mesh side panels over the abdomen and a zippered neckline.

“She’s the prize,” she wrote in the caption before including a trophy emoji.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times since its upload and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.