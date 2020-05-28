Amanda Trivizas Flaunts Spectacular Figure In Sheer Red Bodysuit

Amanda Trivizas enticed her 853,000 Instagram followers with four new photos uploaded to her page on May 27. In the latest post, the 21-year-old decided to dress up in a body-hugging sheer bodysuit that highlighted her perky assets and enviable curves.

The Greek-Ecuadorian model sported a long-sleeved turtleneck red bodysuit. The skimpy garment was made of thin fabric, and it showed that she was not wearing a bra. A glimpse of her buxom curves was not visible from underneath the piece. She seemingly used nipple tapes to not expose the entirely of her breasts.

The lower part of the suit featured high leg cuts that reached her waist and exposed an ample amount of skin. The backside of the garment was shown — which revealed a thong design. The area was also sheer, and it seemed like she managed to cover her privates with an unknown technique. She sported a red satin oriental corset, which helped accentuate her slim waistline.

In the first snap, Amanda was seen outdoors, in what seemed like a manicured garden. She stood in the middle and posed for the camera. She posed by standing with her knees slightly apart and placed her arms on the sides. She looked directly at the photographer with a serious look on her face.

In the second photo, the model turned and showed her toned backside. She made sure her pert derriere was the main focus of the shot. She spread her legs and leaned forward, touching her thighs. She looked over her shoulder to face the camera and gave a sultry expression.

The third snapshot showed Amanda in a squatting position, heavily on one side. In the fourth picture, she was seen standing again. She touched the base of her booty, presumably to tease her fans.

Amanda wore her long, brunette hair up in a sleek ponytail. She sported a glamorous makeup look for the photoshoot. The application seemed to have included well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, a light dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and matte lipstick.

As of this writing, the new share received more than 51,000 likes and over 670 comments. Amanda’s avid admirers showered her with compliments in the comments section, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked.

“Your body is perfection, Amanda. Setting bars high and breaking the record yourself,” gushed a fan.

“I tried to like more than once, and nearly cracked my screen,” another follower commented.

“You are absolute perfection from top to toe. Such beauty!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are a masterpiece. Wow! You are so gorgeous,” added a fourth social media admirer.