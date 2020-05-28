Denise Richards Gets Support From Fans After She’s Called A ‘Hypocrite’ By ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

The actress was called out by her castmates on the most recent episode of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,'

Denise Richards is getting support from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans in the aftermath of a heated argument with her Bravo co-stars about parenting.

On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi talked about Denise behind her back. Rinna gossiped about Denise taking her husband, Aaron Phypers ” to get a happy ending,” and Erika pointed out the actress admitted she once “had a hooker at Thanksgiving” as a guest of her ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

Denise was later attacked during the cast’s weekend getaway to Santa Barbara when the topic of the group’s NSFW talk in front of her teen daughters and their friends was brought up.

When Denise said she was upset that the group talked about threesomes within earshot of her daughters and their friends at a recent dinner party at her house, newcomer Sutton Stracke suggested perhaps the kids shouldn’t have been at the adult party.

Rinna then asked Denise if she talks to her kids about “the hookers that Charlie brings around.”

Denise said she has had conversations in “private” with her daughters. She added that while she knows the group’s X-rated talk was probably nothing the teens haven’t heard before, she didn’t want them hearing such stories from her own friend group. Denise later announced that she will avoid having her kids around the RHOBH ladies in the future.

Rinna later called Denise’s reaction “contradictory” because she is usually open about sex topics, and she called the Wild Things star a “hypocrite” for not owning her past.

Denise appeared blindsided by Rinna’s attack.

“Wow, that’s my friend of 20 years,” the mom of three said in a confessional. “She knows I’ve protected these kids all these years. I don’t know if she’s trying to embarrass me or humiliate me … I don’t know what her agenda is, but whatever it is, it’s f*cking hurtful, really hurtful.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans rallied around Denise on social media. In comments to the Bold and the Beautiful star’s latest Instagram post, fans called Denise the “queen” of the Real Housewives franchise, and they called out her co-stars for not getting the fact that she is okay with racy talk in an adult crowd, but just not in front of her kids and their teen friends.

Others told Denise that she should go to the RHOBH reunion and call out Kyle Richards for previously freaking out when the group talked about pot smoking because she didn’t want her kids to hear about it, and for Erika for flipping out when Eileen Davidson once made a hypothetical comment about her son.

Many fans also wondered why Denise continues to be the target of the OG Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast this season.

“So it’s quite obvious that you are being set up,” one fan wrote to Denise. “They keep baiting and leading you to talk about threesomes then Brandi [Glanville] will pop up shortly with all her information.”

“Sorry these ladies need a storyline and are treating your horrible,” another wrote.

“Love you, Denise. A class act, what a great mother. It’s baffling to see the lack of respect,” a third fan added.

“Denise we got your back!!! Keep standing up for yourself,” another wrote.

Fans know that Denise’s relationship with her co-stars will become further fractured later this season. A trailer for the 10th season teases that Denise stopped filming with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in December.