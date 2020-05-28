YouTuber Myka Stauffer Announces That She Has Rehomed Her Autistic Son Three Years After Adopting Him

Stauffer has faced a wave of backlash following the announcement.

YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband James are facing a backlash following the announcement that they have given their autistic son Huxley a “new mommy” three years after adopting him from China. In a recently published video, Myka and James spoke to their subscribers about why they made that decision.

“You guys have been part of this adoption journey even before we picked up Huxley, throughout the whole process. With international adoption, sometimes there are unknowns and things that are not transparent on files and things like that,” James said in the video.

He continued, explaining that there were needs Huxley had that they weren’t initially prepared to address. James said that, over the past few years, Huxley has been in a number of therapies to help meet his needs, and that in the last year, that therapy has gotten more intense.

“For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals. A lot of their feedback [has been] really upsetting for us, because it’s not what we ever wanted to hear. We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible,” James said in the video.

With tears in his eyes, James said that he “loved” Huxley. Myka was also overcome with emotion, said that they both loved him immensely. She said that they tried their hardest, but after evaluations from numerous medical professionals, it was determined that Huxley needed a different fit because of his medical needs. James added that they waited to share the news in order to protect Huxley’s privacy.

The social media influencer said that she felt like a failure as a mom, and that the “insidious, hurtful comments” she gets only make her feel worse. She said that this ultimately wasn’t about her, but that the past few months had been some of the hardest of her life.

Myka has four other children and insisted in the video that Huxley was thriving in his new home. Even so, a backlash to her comments formed online following the release of the video, and the hashtag #CancelMykaStauffer was trending on Twitter for much of the day Wednesday.

Parents with autistic kids of their own weighed in on the controversy, saying that they didn’t know their kids would be autistic either. Those parents said that they adapted and adjusted to be there for their kids, in spite of the diagnosis. Another user said that the controversy made her sad, and that it seemed like they were treating their adopted son like a gift to be returned.