Elsa Hosk Rocks A Skimpy White Bikini In Sexy Series Of Throwbacks

Like most of us, Elsa Hosk seems to be longing for things to return to normal so she can enjoy summer and travel again. Her most recent Instagram post included a series of sizzling throwback shots from Mexico, Turkey, Sweden, Venice, Sicily, and Sardinia.

Elsa’s new upload was comprised of 10 photos — most of which saw her in skin-baring outfits. In her caption, she shared with fans that the images were taken last summer when she was traveling the globe. The Victoria’s Secret bombshell slipped into several sizzling outfits and posed in picturesque settings. The hottest photo in the deck saw her clad in a skimpy white bikini.

The shot captured Elsa posed in front of a large black door and rustic stone building. She rested one hand near her side and flashed the peace sign with her other as she gazed at the camera with a serious stare. The model showed off her toned figure in a bright white bikini that accentuated her slender physique. Its top boasted a set of thick straps, an underwire design, and small cups that left her decolletage bare, aside from a small necklace. She revealed plenty of cleavage thanks to the garment’s skimpy style.

Elsa’s bottoms were equally as revealing as her top and featured a daringly high cut that showcased her killer legs. The suit rested right below her navel and flaunted her taut tummy and trim waist. Elsa opted to go barefoot and added a pop of color with red polish on her fingernails and toenails. She shielded her eyes from the blistering sun with a pair of two-toned aviators.

The model styled her short, blond tresses in natural-looking waves, and hair spilled over her shoulders and back in a messy fashion. Elsa also appeared to be wearing a small application of makeup, including a nude lip, for the photo op.

The post has only been live on her feed for a short time but it’s attracted plenty of attention from fans, with over 194,000 double-taps and well over 500 compliments. Most users raved over Elsa’s figure while a few others commented on her scenic trips.

“Omg, you’re so beautiful. Love you Elsa,” one of the model’s followers gushed.

“Come to Turkey after the quarantine we love u Elsa,” another devotee commented with a purple heart emoji.

“Omg ur so freaking beautiful. I wish I was you,” a third admirer wrote on the sizzling set of photos.

Countless other fans could not find the right words and commented with emoji instead.