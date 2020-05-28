Jenni Farley Shows Off Ample Booty In Tight Leggings & ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Co-Star Claps Back

Vinny Guadagnino called the photo 'fake' for one visible detail.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley showed off her ample booty in tight leggings in a new Instagram share. However, her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Vinny Guagadnino called the photo “fake” for one very visible detail noted on the wall directly behind the reality star.

In the comments section of the photo, Vinny claimed the photo was fake and photoshopped because the wall was bent. While one side of the door frame was clearly straight, it appeared that Jenni had some fun with her photoshop skills and attempted to curve the wall to match the shape of her posterior.

In the image’s accompanying caption, Jenni stated that she worked on her figure during the COVID-19 quarantine. The reality star shares a home in New Jersey with her two children — Meilani and Grayson — with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Jenni did not miss a beat and responded to her longtime pal. She explained the photo was as real as “you on keto,” and she could tell because the pizza he ate showed. The two comments were the hit of the feed, each liked over 10,000 times.

In the pic, Jenni’s face was not seen. Rather she took a body selfie that showed off her fine form. In the pic, she wore a sports bra and coordinating blue leggings, which featured a wide waistband for comfort. She was holding a T-shirt in her left hand and her phone, which had the camera lens pointed at a full-length mirror, in her right.

The mother of two had always worked hard to keep her body fit and toned. She regularly featured food on her social media feed she had either prepared or purchased, heavy on protein and vegetables and light on carbohydrates. She’s careful of the food she allows her children to eat as well and has kept preservatives out of their diet as a way to manage her son’s autism, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Fans loved the exchange between the two friends, and also, the photo of Jenni’s spectacular shape.

“Vinny, you really just put J on blast! I honestly I can’t, I really laughed at Vinny putting Jwoww on blast like that,” quipped one follower.

“Ummmm woooooo, that booty!” stated a second fan.

“I’d like to speak to your trainer. And your contractor,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Love your door shape! Theme: Alice in Wonderland,” said a fourth fan in reference to the odd shapes of doors and objects featured in the Walt Disney classic animated film.