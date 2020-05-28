‘Playboy’ Model Kourtney Reppert Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Monokini

Kourtney Reppert set Instagram on fire with her latest share. The model recently took to social media to post some words of encouragement to her fans. She also gave them the motivation they needed to stay on track with their personal goals by posting a photo where she left very little to the imagination

The former Playboy model let it all hang out in a barely-there monokini that exposed her voluminous assets and hourglass figure. Clad in the tiniest of swimsuits, Kourtney took to the outdoors as she flaunted her cover-worthy body.

Kourtney wore an orange and turquoise monokini that barely covered her nipples. She showed off generous sideboob and her luscious booty in a risqué photo that had her fans racing to view her Instagram page.

The 34-year-old took the outfit to the next level with her choice of accessories. The model rocked dark sunglasses and some multi-color high-heeled shoes that exposed the tattoo on her foot.

In the stunning pic, Kourtney showcased her magnificent figure on a verandah. She stood next to a white post and let her hair fall down in a tumbling cacophony of golden waves. The mother-of-one stood in profile while she stood next to a low stone wall and a palm plant. Kourtney quietly contemplated the ties of her monokini as she looked down.

In her caption, Kourtney talked about her struggle with her weight. She confided that after the birth of her son, she was 100 pounds heavier and did not feel great in her body. She then made a promise to herself that she would fight to be the best version of herself. She said that now that she was in her mid-30’s, she finally accomplished her goal of being in the best shape of her life. She encouraged her fans to not give up on themselves or their dreams.

Many of Kourtney’s fans resonated with her message and inundated her with likes and comments. While the majority of her fans simply posted flame, bomb, or heart emoji, some voiced their opinions.

“WOW! Proud of your accomplishment! And on top of that, you are KILLER HOT!” one fan let Kourtney know. It seems as if they were proud that she achieved her dream body.

Another fan just needed to say that they loved “the side boob action!”

A third Instagram user loved the shot but felt that it could have been so much more if Kourtney had shown her face.

“You need to uncover that beautiful face to go with that magnificent body,” they gushed.