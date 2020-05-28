Molly Eskam Flaunts A Serious Amount Of Underboob In A Sexy White Top

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Molly Eskam shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy outfit while posing outdoors. Molly didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be crouching in an area where she was flanked by rows of plants. The sunshine filtered through the thick leaves and cast a dappled light on the ground behind her.

The picture was taken by Play Mode Photography, a photographer based in San Diego, and Molly made sure to tag the photographer’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Molly wore a white top crafted from a delicate fabric that featured a v-neck neckline and short, puffed sleeves that gave the look a feminine flair. The neckline revealed just a hint of cleavage, but the top was also a cropped length and didn’t fully manage to cover up Molly’s ample assets. The undersides of her breasts were fully exposed in the scandalous look, and the strings of a bow knotted on her chest hung down her stomach.

The ensemble revealed Molly’s flat stomach, and she paired the top with what looked like lacy white underwear. The bottoms sat low on her hips and came several inches below her belly button, exposing her stomach as well as her toned legs.

She finished off the look with a pair of pointed-toe nude high heels that she crouched in while in the grass. She also embraced the natural vibe of the shot by adding a large flower to her blond tresses.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in two thick braids, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her gorgeous face. Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with what looked like a glossy pink hue on her lips and long lashes to accentuate her gorgeous gaze.

Molly’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 96,700 likes within 12 hours. It also received 635 comments from Molly’s eager followers.

“Perfect,” one person said simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“A real life fairy,” another devotee added, loving the setting of the shot and Molly’s ethereal beauty.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” was a third comment.

“Stunning like always!” a fourth user remarked.

Molly loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure for her eager fans. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a sizzling shot in which she lounged outdoors in a metallic gold bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini flaunted her hourglass physique to perfection, and she rocked a full glam beauty look and wavy hair to add a mermaid vibe to the shot.