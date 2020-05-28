Tarsha Whitmore Strikes A Sultry Pose In A Rainbow-Colored Crocheted Bikini

Tarsha Whitmore looked radiant and drop-dead gorgeous in today’s Instagram upload, sharing a sun-kissed photo of herself in rainbow-colored, crocheted swimwear. The Australian bombshell slayed in a teeny bikini top from Fashion Nova — a plunging number with triangle cups that were widely spaced apart, exposing her deep cleavage. The item boasted a vibrant palette that immediately caught the eye, complementing her bronze tan with pastel shades of yellow, teal, pink, and orange. Tarsha paired the top with a matching beach skirt that flaunted her chiseled pins, striking a sultry pose to show off her insane body.

Snapped outdoors, the 19-year-old model channeled her inner seductress as she cocked a hip to the side and spread her legs. She coquettishly raised her hand to her temple as if she was about to brush her fingers through her hair. Tarsha fixed the camera with a smoldering gaze and parted her lips in a provocative way. She further teased fans by pulling down on her mini skirt, baring her flat tummy and revealing her navel piercing.

The sexy outfit perfectly showcased her taut midriff and killer curves. Both pieces sported a delicate scalloped hem that added femininity to the racy look. While the top perfectly mirrored the color scheme of the skirt, the item had a striped pattern whereas the skirt featured a wavy design. The ruched cups were strung together on a thin string, emphasizing her lithe physique. Meanwhile, the thigh-skimming skirt featured a high-rise waistline that accentuated her hourglass shape. The skimpy garment was cinched with a tasseled string that draped down her lower body, falling in between her thighs.

The model was photographed against a white wall that made up most of the background, along with a narrow stretch of pavement. Sunlight illuminated her toned body and glowing tan, casting a sexy shadow behind her. Tarsha included a second snap that saw her pouting as the sun hid behind a cloud. She called attention to the “unimpressed” expression on her face in the caption, adding a ROFL emoji.

“HAHAHAH that face I’ve seen many times taking pics of you,” fellow Aussie model Tahlia Skaines commented on her post.

The blond beauty was all glammed up for the shoot, rocking long lashes and a glossy peach shade on her full lips. The makeup application also seemed to include shimmering eyeshadow and sculpted eyebrows. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and appeared to be colored with a peach blush. Tarsha completed her look with a gold pendant necklace that discretely adorned her decolletage area. She further accessorized with a stone-encrusted gold band on her finger. She pulled up her long, golden tresses into a half ponytail, styling her hair in loose waves that brushed over her shoulders.

Followers appeared to have fallen in love with the chic look, judging by the flurry of compliments that immediately flooded the comments section.

“Wow you look unreal,” wrote one person, leaving a pair of cat heart-eyes emoji.

“That skirt is so cute,” penned another Instagrammer, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“I love this fit so so muchhh,” gushed a third fan, ending their message with a heart-eyes and bawling emoji.

As of this writing, the post has been live for two hours and has amassed more than 11,700 likes and 143 comments.