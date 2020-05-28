Meg Kylie Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Bra & Cycling Shorts While Eating A Bowl Of Noodles

Meg Kylie took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 28, to share a sultry update with her 806,000 followers. The Australian model flaunted her curvaceous figure in a bra and skintight shorts combo while eating a bowl of noodles.

In the first snap, Meg was snapped inside her apartment in her skimpy ensemble. She leaned on the kitchen counter and positioned her left leg forward. The angle emphasized her pert booty, which made some viewers happy. She seemed to be happily enjoying her meal, grabbing a forkful of noodles while she posed for the camera.

The second picture showed a candid shot of the model eating her food. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, other than a glimpse of the dining area and the living room. The photographer seemingly used flash in the snaps, as natural lighting didn’t seem enough for the indoor photography session.

Meg’s attire included a black bra that featured padded cups and a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. The undergarment had a snug fit and barely contained her perky chest. Tiny straps went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She matched the top with a pair of tight cycling shorts in the same color. The stretchable band hugged her slim waist, and the form-fitting fabric accentuated her curvaceous backside.

For the occasion, Meg sported her signature makeup look. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, defined eyebrows, black eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also seemed to have applied a glowing highlighter and nude lipstick on her full lips. As for her accessories, she wore her usual dainty necklace, small hoop earrings, and a ring. She tied her highlighted hair in a low bun and left a few tendrils of hair hanging on the sides of her face.

Meg revealed that her bottoms were from the famous SKIMS line by Kim Kardashian, and tagged the company’s official Instagram page in the photo. Lately, she has been sporting different items from the brand, as seen from her previous posts.

In less than a day of being published on the social media platform, the latest upload gained more than 18,000 likes and over 180 comments. Many of her avid online fans flocked to the comments section and wrote adoring messages. A lot of her followers complimented her amazing physique and bronzed complexion.

“What do you mean? You’re the snack! You are so gorgeous. Your photos are enchanting,” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so sexy even when you’re eating noodles,” added another follower.

“You’re so beautiful! I love these pics,” wrote a third social media admirer.