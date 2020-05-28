Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Orange Strapless Dress

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she flaunted her buxom body in a strapless orange dress. Lindsey posed in front of a wall outdoors with a gorgeous painted mural on it featuring a bold purple floral design. She didn’t include any information in the geotag about where the picture was taken, and also didn’t mention where her dress was from, but her fans loved the update regardless.

In the first shot, Lindsey leaned against the wall with one of her arms braced against it. She wore a strapless dress in a pale orange hue, and the garment stretched across her ample assets, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The piece had a figure-hugging fit, and it clung to Lindsey’s voluptuous figure, from her slim waist to her curvaceous thighs.

Her long locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style, and she posed with her lips parted in a seductive expression. Lindsey had on a full face of makeup including what appeared to be a soft pink hue and lip liner on her plump pout, neutral eyeshadow tones to accentuate her blue eyes, and long lashes and bold brows to do the same.

Lindsey got even more sultry in the second snap, in which she raised one arm and positioned herself against the mural while continuing to flaunt her curves. She looked at the camera through lidded eyes, and placed one hand on her waist, drawing attention to her hourglass physique.

In the third and final shot in the series, Lindsey continued to seduce the camera with her eyes and poses. The picture was from a slightly farther away perspective, and fans still weren’t able to see the hem of her dress, suggesting that while it had a tight fit, it was a bit longer.

Lindsey’s fans loved her update, and the post racked up over 70,600 likes within 14 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 947 comments in the same amount of time.

“Absolutely stunning. Great pics,” one follower said.

“Beautiful, as always!! This looks like Downtown Los Angeles!” one fan added, attempting to guess Lindsey’s location.

“Wow, there is no one as beautiful as you,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“I’m in love with that peachy color on you,” a fourth follower remarked.

Lindsey loves to flaunt her curves, whether in figure-hugging dresses or skimpy swimwear. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a tiny black bikini in a short Instagram video clip. She promoted a beverage from the brand Bang Energy while also showing off her curves in the sexy swimwear.