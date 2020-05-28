Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Cuddle In Romantic Instagram Share

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo cuddled up in a romantic, new Instagram share. Jeremy shared the photo of the couple caught in a tender moment on his social media page, to the delight of his 672,000 followers. In its accompanying caption, the seminary student doled out some sound marriage advice the twosome had taken to heart to keep their union solid.

In the image, Jeremy was seen on the left. He looked down at his wife of three years with a small smile on his face, showing off his handsome profile. Jinger’s head was nestled into her husband’s neck. Her eyes were closed and she smiled as he held her body close to his.

Jeremy wore a gray, long-sleeved polo shirt with a small collar and a front button detail. His dark hair was cut close to his head, and his mustache and beard were trimmed neatly.

Jinger sported highlighted blond tresses, cut into a chic shoulder-length style. In the image, she wore a navy blue blouse that looked striking against her fair skin. She appeared to have minimal makeup on in the photo. Jinger’s classic look has evolved from when she lived under the roof of her ultra-conservative parents, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, as a star of the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. Prior to her marriage, she wore long skirts and her naturally dark hair was long, almost to her waist, and fashioned into heavy curls.

In the caption, Jeremy shared with fans the best piece of marriage advice he had received prior to the couple’s November 2016 nuptials. It was given to him by a friend. Jeremy explained that deep communication was key to the couple’s happiness and a way to work out any issues that had arisen between them or problems they needed to address.

Jinger and Jeremy are parents to one child, a daughter named Felicity, who will celebrate her second birthday this July. Fans of the couple, who star in TLC’s Counting On, appreciated the sound marriage advice and the romantic photo.

“Finding that time to just talk, the two of you, about what’s going on — oh how it can make a relationship grow and survive. Communication is everything!” remarked one follower.

“When you wake up every day and think about ways you can encourage your significant other or make their life better, was the advice I was given years ago. It creates a strong bond, especially when they are on board and doing the same,” shared a second Instagram user.

“Checking in at any point during the day with your spouse. Doesn’t have to be at night,” stated a third fan.