YouTube Star Saffron Barker Stuns In Peach Crop Top & Joggers From Her New Clothing Range

British YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to pose in an outfit taken from her new clothing range with In The Style. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant regularly shares pics of her ensembles via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint fans with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a short-sleeved peach crop top that displayed her midriff. She paired the look with matching high-waisted joggers that were rolled up from the bottom and white and peach lace-up Nike sneakers. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace with a heart pendant, bracelets, and what looked to be a gold watch. She enjoyed the bright weather in sunglasses and sported half her wavy hair down and clipped the rest back. Barker kept her nails short and appeared to have applied a coat of black nail polish. For her makeup application, she seemingly kept it simple with a glossy lip.

Barker posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped in front of a small gate. Barker placed one hand in her pocket and raised the other beside her. She looked over to her right with an open-mouth expression and showed off her side profile.

In the next slide, Barker was captured side on. She raised both arms above her head and showcased the detailing of the outfit from another angle.

Barker didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, on her YouTube channel — which boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — she has been spending the coronavirus pandemic at home with her family.

For her caption, Barker let fans know that this outfit will be available in a matter of four days.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You suit that fit so well!” one user wrote, adding several star-eyes emoji.

“Definitely going to be buying your range,” another devotee shared.

“Wow, you really suit that colour,” remarked a third fan.

“I’ve got a feeling this is going to sell out veryyyyy fast!!!! You go girl,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she announced her clothing line with In The Style in a bright short-sleeved tie-dye crop top with matching high-waisted shorts. Barker accessorized herself with a couple of bracelets and clipped back her wavy blond hair. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.