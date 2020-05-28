Chrissy Teigen Wows In Throwback Bikini Photos From Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Days

The model shared sizzling behind-the-scenes snaps from her 'Sports Illustrated' modeling days.

Chrissy Teigen wowed fans this week when she shared a series of Polaroid photos from her days as model for the infamous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to her Instagram account. The stunning model turned TV host, who now shares two children with husband John Legend, posed in a number of different bathing suits and bikinis in the photos as she gave fans a behind the scenes look at what it’s really like to be a model for the magazine.

The first snap in the upload, which Chrissy posted on May 27, showed her as she posed in a cut-out swimsuit that perfectly showed off her fit and toned body.

The geometric-print one-piece featured a large cut-out that stretched vertically down the center of her chest to show off her toned torso. It also featured an open back to reveal even more skin.

The former Lip Sync Battle co-host flashed a big smile for the camera and posed with her hands on her hips with a her dark hair tied up into a bun.

In the second photo, Chrissy rocked a mismatched strapless bikini which showed off even more skin. Her slim waist was on full show as she stood face on to the camera in a dark green strapless bandeau-style top which she paired with very low-rise dark purple and beige striped bottoms.

The third photo showed the model as she got a little more sultry.

In that Polaroid, the Chrissy’s Court star had her hair curled and down. She bent forwards slightly towards the camera as she placed her left hand on a door frame and had her right on her head.

She flashed plenty of skin as her fit body was on full display in a purple triangle string bikini that featured what appeared to be a lace print over nude lining.

Chrissy — who previously got her husband’s attention with another throwback model shot earlier this month — gave fans a bit of a insight into what it’s really like behind the scenes in the caption.

She told her almost 30 million followers that after a long day of travelling she would head straight to the room of MJ Day, who’s the editor of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, for a fitting as soon as she touched down in the tropical location they were shooting in. There, MJ would take several Polaroid pictures in different bikinis and swimsuits.

Chrissy’s epic throwback has received more than 822,000 likes in only 14 hours as well as plenty of comments from fans and a number of famous faces.

“Wow,” commented Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley alongside a heart eye emoji.

Paris Hilton also showed her appreciation through emoji. She commented with a heart eye emoji too, as well as a red heart and a fire symbol.

“The throwbacks are essential,” added actress Elizabeth Banks in the comments section.

Chrissy has never made a secret of her love for Sports Illustrated. The model first appeared in the annual swimsuit issue in 2010 and also graced the cover of the 50th anniversary cover in 2014 with Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge.