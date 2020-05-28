Lorena Rae Poses With A Beer In A Seriously Tiny Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model wowed in a white cut-out bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination in a stunning new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The star rocked a skimpy white string bikini in the sizzling black-and-white snap she shared on May 27 which showed her as she posed indoors in her swimwear next to a bottle of beer.

The 25-year-old lingerie model struck a sultry pose. She pointed her left toe in front of her and placed her left hand on a cupboard while she snapped away with her phone in her right.

She flashed plenty of skin in her tiny cut-out two-piece, which was taken from the swimwear brand Mai Mia.

Lorena — who previously showed off her booty “hickey” in a very risque Instagram upload last month — wowed her 1.8 million followers as she rocked a plunging white bikini top with two tiny triangles of material over her chest.

The chic swimwear look featured two sets of straps over her shoulders which tied behind her neck to create a halterneck look. It also featured two more sets of strings which criss-crossed around her seriously slim middle.

As for the German supermodel’s bikini bottoms, they showed off just as much skin on her bottom half.

They featured only a tiny piece of ruched material which was held up by two strings tied into large bows on either side of her torso. The ties were pulled up high in line with her bellybutton to make her legs look extra long.

Lorena had her long hair down and straight for the photo and looked at herself on her phone screen as she posed in what appeared to be her bathroom next to a shelf of rolled up white towels. She accessorized with two bracelets on her left wrist.

She captioned the bikini snap with a beer emoji and a question mark — and it’s safe to say the upload most definitely got the attention of her fellow Instagram users.

The photo has received more than 87,000 likes and over 460 comments.

“Straps and legs! Looking fantastic!!” one person commented.

“You’re a queen,” a second comment read.

“Damn those legs and bikini,” another Instagram user commented with two fire symbols and a red heart emoji.

But this isn’t the only time Lorena has been spotted with her fit and toned body on show in a skimpy bikini recently.

Earlier this month, Lorena’s fellow Victoria’s Secret model and close friend Devon Windsor shared a snap of the twosome at the beach as they showed off their glowing tans. The lingerie models rocked bedazzled bikinis for a sunbathing session during a photo shoot for Devon’s own swimwear line.