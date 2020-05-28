‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina’s Late Wedding Invite Creates Tension With Castmate

The latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will feature a tense moment between a longtime castmate and Angelina Pivarnick, who realized they were a last-minute invite to her nuptials days before the big event took place in November 2019. While they would eventually decide to attend, the friction between the two was evident and Angelina was put in the hot seat after forgetting to send out a formal invitation. Their interaction was seen in a new Instagram clip that promoted tonight’s episode.

After a family-style dinner at the iconic Seaside Heights, New Jersey, beach house where the show taped most of its original seasons, Angelina, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returned to the Shore Store to visit its owner Danny Merk. It was Danny who allowed MTV to rent and film at the home attached to the store in return for the castmates to work shifts as salespeople and T-shirt makers in the summer of 2009. He would remain a constant throughout the initial six seasons of the series and occasionally appeared in the reboot series, now in its third season.

The group had a happy reunion with Danny, who initially fired Angelina and told her she had to leave the house during Season 1 because she refused to work and was disrespectful toward him. By the time the cast reunited for the reboot series, Angelina and Danny had made amends. But when it came time to sending out the invitations for her wedding, it appeared Danny did not make the cut.

Angelina asked Danny if he would like to attend her wedding. After some gentle ribbing, he agreed to come but stated he would have liked to have received a real invitation in the mail. Angelina further stoked the fire between and stated she had an “extra” invite at home and would send it to him. This prompted her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates to roll their eyes at her response, particularly that her ceremony and reception were in 72 hours.

Some fans believed Angelina should have invited Danny from the get-go as he was an unofficial member of the cast since the show’s first episode. Others sent their support toward Angelina whom they felt was treated unfairly throughout this season. They also threw their ire toward Deena, who had been the center of some of the more dramatic events this season.

“She used to be so fun and didn’t want to get involved in the drama. Now she’s always stirring the pot and judging everyone,” said one fan of what they felt was Deena’s personality switch.

“Danny should become a regular. He was always great,” remarked a second longtime viewer of the series.

“Why would Danny attend? She never really worked at the Shore Store!” questioned a third fan.