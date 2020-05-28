Natasha Oakley Goes Braless In Skimpy White Outfit For A ‘Chardonnay Sunset’

Natasha Oakley took to Instagram recently to show off her incredible figure. She shared two snaps where she was winding down and relaxing on the patio. The model chose to go braless and had her fans racing to view the stunning pics.

Natasha is living her best life in Australia, according to her geotag. She posted a set of photos where she wore a skimpy white outfit while enjoying the sun on the deck. She looked relaxed and happy while enjoying the sunset and a glass of chardonnay.

The Australian-born model was clad in a front-tie crop top with long sleeves. She looked cool and elegant in the top that exposed her washboard abs and minuscule waist. Of course, her bountiful cleavage was also on display and it seemed as if she wasn’t wearing a bra beneath the garment. She simply knotted the top in the front and left two pieces of fabric to dangle down her midriff.

The braless entrepreneur also wore some short shorts that bared her toned thighs. The white shorts also seemed to be made from a piece of cotton fabric and were a comfortable fit for the model.

Natasha accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals. She parted her hair in the middle and allowed it to cascade down her shoulders and back in glorious golden waves. She also appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, highlighting only her eyes and full lips.

In the first photo, Natasha posed outside on her patio. She held a glass of chardonnay in her hand, lifted her knee, and raised her face to the sun in ecstasy. Natasha smiled broadly as she enjoyed her sun-drenched moment.

The camera moved in for a close-up in the following pic. Natasha looked over her shoulder and grinned. Her blonde tresses fell over one of her eyes and she still held her drink in her hand. In the background, the sliding patio door showed a living room and fireplace. Those who follow the model know that she often takes photos in that particular room.

The 29-year-old has amassed a following of over 2.1 million people. Together with Devin Brugman, she founded Monday Swimwear and has achieved success as an entrepreneur. It’s little wonder that her fans flooded her Instagram feed and inundated her with likes and comments.

“Healthy glow, queen,” one of her fans raved. Many of Natasha’s fans also mentioned her glow, while others attributed it to the sharp sunlight.

“I swear you are my inspiration,” another follower gushed.

One Instagram user waxed lyrical and listed Natasha’s best features.

“Always a gorgeous smile, always gorgeous eyes, always a gorgeous lady, always a gorgeous heart,” they praised.