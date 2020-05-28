Bar Refaeli Lies Down In A Bikini In New Photos

The former 'Sports Illustrated' model sizzled in a series of new bikini shots.

Bar Refaeli gave fans a look at her flawless bikini body in a series of new photos shared to her Instagram account this week. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model and TV host wowed her 3 million followers on May 27 as she lied back in a ribbed green bikini while she seemingly took a trip out on the water on a boat.

The Israeli swimwear model looked every inch the superstar in her two-piece as she soaked up the sunshine. In the first photo, Bar laid down on her side with both of her arms stretched out above her head. She bent both of her legs slightly to flash her glowing tan and toned torso.

The photo was shot from a low angle and was angled up to really give fans a good look at her toned model body while she looked up towards the sun. What appeared to be the deck of a boat and the vast blue ocean could be seen slightly blurred behind her.

The upload was made up of three different sizzling swimwear snaps.

In the second photo, Bar looked off to the right hand side with her blond hair blowing in the breeze. The Eurovision Song Contest 2019 co-host rocked a pair of black sunglasses on her eyes and accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a gold necklace.

In the third snap, the mom of two — who previously sizzled in a skimpy orange bikini — looked down as she gave fans another look at her bikini top and all-over tan.

Bar rocked the same bikini in all three snaps. Her two-piece was made up of an olive colored ribbed crop top with thin straps over both of her toned shoulders. The top sat just below her chest to show off her flat tummy.

The star, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for four years between 2005 and 2009, kept things matching as she rocked a pair of skimpy bottoms in the same ribbed material which sat below her bellybutton.

Bar captioned the upload, which has received over 37,000 likes, with three mermaid emoji.

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section with sweet and impressed messages.

One Instagram user called the 34-year-old model a “Gorgeous princess” with a heart eye and a red heart emoji.

“Wow,” another comment read with three heart eye faces.

“Wooow amazing and [spectacular] mermaid,” another person said.

But this isn’t the first time that Bar has rocked a bikini for her followers.

She previously wowed fans in a plunging white scalloped-edge string bikini when she shot a gorgeous selfie during a sunny trip to the beach last year.