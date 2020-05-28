Tahlia Skaines Goes Braless Under A Thin Crop Top In Racy Instagram Photo

Tahlia Skaines thrilled her 525,000 followers with her latest Instagram post. On May 28, Thursday, the Australian model posted a two-photo update that showed her braless underneath a skimpy crop top.

While the look covered her décolletage, the 22-year-old left very little to the imagination in a risqué garment. She went braless underneath a light blue crop top. The length reached her midriff, exposing her chiseled abs. The sides featured a ruched drawstring hem. The thin fabric offered a glimpse of her buxom curves from beneath the tiny top.

She rocked a pair of high-waisted acid-washed jean shorts that clung to her curves. The bottoms were pretty short and showed a lot of skin. The piece flaunted her lean legs. She completed her casual, yet daring look with a pair of white kitten heel sandals.

The first photo showed Tahlia posing seductively for the camera. She was photographed in what looked like an outdoor area of a building, seemingly on a sunny day. She sat on a picnic table, placing her feet on top of the matching long chair. She leaned backward with her face down, looking over her body. She raised her right hand to the back of her head, while her other hand rested on the flat surface.

In the second pic, she slightly changed her pose. This time, as she leaned backward, she used both of her hands as support. She looked away from the photographer, presumably checking on something on the table. A white background and a potted plant comprised her background. The green leaves gave her photos a tropical vibe.

Tahlia enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear freshly groomed eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, thick black mascara, bronzer, highlighter, and nude lipstick. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace and dangling earrings. She tied her hair up in a bun with a few tendrils of hair framing her face.

She greeted her fans in the caption and wrote something about her “manners.” Tahlia’s avid admirers loved the new update. Many of her followers clicked the like button more than 6,100 times and left 70-plus comments under the eye-catching post. Some others struggled to find the exact words to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they opted to drop a combination of emoji.

“You look awesome and so sexy! I love your style,” a fan wrote.

“What a stunner! Your tan looks so good. Love the outfit, hun!” added another admirer.

“Wow! You are so beautiful. Those shoes are so cute! Where are they from?” wrote a third social media user.