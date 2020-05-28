Rapper CupcakKe Wows Fans In Revealing Chanel Garment & Leather Miniskirt

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The “Lawd Jesus” songstress stunned in a revealing black Chanel garment with thick straps. The item of clothing had the brand name all over it in white capital letters as well as their iconic logo. She displayed her decolletage and the tattoos inked on her chest. CupcakKe wrapped herself up in a black jacket with cut-out sleeves and paired the outfit with a black leather miniskirt that fell way above her knees. To complete the look, she put on gold heels. CupcakKe accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and sported her long dark hair in braids. For her makeup application, the 22-year-old appeared to have applied a glossy lip, false eyelashes, and shimmery eyeshadow.

CupcakKe posted six photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped sitting down outdoors on a wall in front of the grass. The entertainer parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, she was captured in a similar position but sported a fierce expression with a frown. In the third frame, CupcakKe looked over to the right and showcased a hint of her side profile. She rested both arms behind her and looked to be enjoying the bright weather.

In the fourth and sixth pic, CupcakKe was photographed from head to toe with her hands linked in front of her. In one slide, she flashed her teeth and glowed in the sun. In the other, she tilted her head up and to the side.

In the fifth image, CupcakKe was caught from a lower angle. She crouched on the ground and looked up with her infectious smile.

For her caption, CupcakKe told fans that her jacket was from Fashion Nova Curve. The musician is no stranger to promoting the brand’s clothing. Earlier this month, she was seen posing in a long-sleeved white shirt taken from their website in a separate Instagram upload.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 880 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“Ma’am!!!!! You look so good omg,” one user wrote.

“F*CKING GORGEOUS EXTRAVAGANT LEGEND,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“You are everything,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous black love heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful and talented,” a fourth admirer commented.