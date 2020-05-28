Rosa Acosta Poses In Bed With Her Dog In Matching PJs: ‘Name A Better Duo’

Fitness model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta had a treat for her Instagram followers on Wednesday, sharing an adorable photo of herself and her dog in matching pajamas. In the shot, the two were cuddled up in bed, looking happy and cozy in their cute outfits. Lounging comfortably on a fuzzy white comforter, Rosa and her fur baby, a white Staffordshire Bull Terrier named McCoy, mirrored each other’s pose as they lay on their side with their faces close to the camera. Rosa had her arm under the lovable Pittie, both of them shooting beaming smiles as they looked up at the lens.

“Awww arnt yall [sic] the cutest. He look like he couldent [sic] hurt a fly,” one fan commented on the photo, leaving two laughing-crying emoji.

“The perfect pair,” penned another follower, adding a two-hearts emoji.

The two were twinning in tie-dye ensembles in a gorgeous shade of baby blue and white, which resembled a serene sky covered in fluffy clouds. Rosa rocked a T-shirt and shorts set that perfectly showed off her chiseled pins. The bottoms had a coquettish mini-slit on the side, adding chic and femininity to the number. Likewise, the top caught the eye with the golden lettering adorning the small front pocket.

Meanwhile, McCoy appeared to be wearing a onesie, one complete with long sleeves for his front paws. Just like Rosa’s top, his one-piece featured a playful print depicting tiny hot-air balloons, which were a subtle taupe color. Their PJs were from the brand Darren And Phillip, which famously caters to dogs, Staffies specifically, and to animal lovers who want to match with their canine companions.

Ever the glam queen, Rosa was all dolled-up for the shoot, opting for a face-full of makeup that seemed to include dark eyeshadow, long lashes, and a skin-toned shade on her full lips. She added a bit of bling with silver stud earrings, further accessorizing with a dark manicure that complemented her glam look. Her raven tresses were styled in frizzy curls that fanned over the bed spread.

The Dominican beauty ditched her shoes, resting her bare feet on a fuzzy pillow that perfectly matched the comforter. While the pose was meant to be casual, Rosa oozed elegance as she delicately arched her foot, softly bending her knee in a way that called attention to her supple calf and ankle. Fans were quick to notice her radiant look, expressing their admiration in the comments section.

“This is probably the Happiest I have seen you in a long while,” wrote one person, leaving three purple hearts and a blowing-kiss emoji.

Followers also took notice of the fact that McCoy was very comfortable in front of the camera and seemed to love posing.

“The smiling dog [three ROFL emoji] that dog be smiling he know [sic] when his picture is being taken,” noted another Instagrammer, who ended their comment with two ROFL emoji.

Rosa tagged the Darren And Phillip label in her caption for the benefit of anyone who wished to emulate the look. She also included a tag of the Instagram account she has set up for her dog, McCoy Acosta, for fans who want to check out more adorable photos of the gorgeous Staffie. As of this writing, the upload has been live for 12 hours and has amassed close to 2,450 likes and 69 comments.