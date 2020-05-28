Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Killer Backside In Booty Warm-Up Video

On Wednesday, May 27, fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram to post her latest mini-workout video, which targeted the booty.

For the workout, Ashleigh showed off her enviable figure in a black crop-top and sports bra combo with an open back that showed off her sculpted muscles. The top included short sleeves and extended to just below the model’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her toned tummy. On her lower half, Ashleigh went with a pair of periwinkle spandex shorts that included a high waistband and ended mid-thigh. The shorts clung to Ashleigh’s ample backside and muscular thighs, leaving plenty of leg on display. Both pieces were from the model’s personal activewear brand NVGTN.

The fitness trainer chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and wore her long blond tresses styled in two French braids extending down both sides of her head. She accessorized with a silver necklace and glitzy hoop earrings and appeared to be wearing a bit of black mascara and lip gloss.

The booty warm-up workout was split into four video clips, each featuring a single exercise in the routine. Ashleigh carried out the workout in her home gym and aside from the black exercise mat for the floor exercises, did not use any equipment to complete the exercises.

The first exercise in the circuit was bodyweight slow squats. Ashleigh clasped her hands in front of her chest and performed a series of normal squats, sinking into each one with slow, measured movements. In the second video, Ashleigh demonstrated standing single leg abductions. She placed her hands on her hips and extended one leg out to the side, alternating legs.

The third exercise in the warm-up was glute circles, a move that was carried out from all fours on the floor. Ashleigh extended one leg at a time out behind her and moved it in a large circle. The final exercise in the set was the pigeon pose stretch, which required Ashleigh to sit with one leg bent in front of her and the other extended behind.

In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that before every glute workout, she always does a few movements to warm up the muscles while focusing on gaining mind muscle connection to ensure optimal engagement.

The glute warm-up routine earned over 30,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.