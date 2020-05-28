NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Get Zach LaVine From Bulls For Green, Kuzma & Caruso, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

A new list of trade ideas suggests that the Los Angeles Lakers could get the third offensive option they need if they make a deal with the Chicago Bulls and acquire shooting guard Zach LaVine for a trio of complementary players, namely guard/forward Danny Green, forward Kyle Kuzma, and backup point guard Alex Caruso.

As related by Fadeaway World on Wednesday morning, the Lakers have lived up to expectations since the start of the 2019-20 season as the top team in the Western Conference. However, even with Anthony Davis joining LeBron James to give Los Angeles a pair of top-tier players, the outlet stressed that the team needs another scorer who could serve as an alternate option when defenses focus on the two superstars. This, as noted, would especially be important during the playoffs — assuming the NBA resumes the season after going on hiatus in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining why LaVine would make a good addition to the Lakers, Fadeaway World wrote that the erstwhile Bulls star can be an effective and consistent scorer from anywhere on the court, and is young enough to develop into a future All-Star selection. As shown on his Basketball-Reference player page, LaVine is on track to post career-highs in multiple statistical categories this season, with averages of 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is also shooting 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range.

Zach LaVine is more than a dunker. Evolves his game every year. 2014-15:

????10.1 PPG

????42.2 FG% 2015-16:

????14 PPG

????45.2 FG% 2016-17:

????18.9 PPG

????45.9 FG% 2017-18 (torn ACL recovery)

????16.7 PPG

????38.3 FG% 2018-19:

????23.7 PPG

????46.7 FG% 2019-20:

????25.5 PPG

????45.0 FG% pic.twitter.com/GAxC2AXpil — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

While it wasn’t explained how Green, Kuzma, and Caruso could fit into the Bulls’ plans if the hypothetical trade pushes forward, Fadeaway World opined that Kuzma, in particular, has “not been getting it done” as a third scoring option and that the Lakers should probably “move on” from him during the 2020 offseason.

According to the team’s Basketball-Reference page, Kuzma is currently the third-leading scorer on the Lakers but is averaging just 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting only seven out of 54 games played. Green (8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 37.8 percent from three) has mostly provided defense and three-point shooting as Los Angeles’ starting small forward, while Caruso (5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists) is, like Kuzma, currently one of the organization’s key players off the bench.

The suggested deal involving LaVine is just one of several trade ideas that have centered on the Lakers’ perceived need for a steady No. 3 scorer behind James and Davis. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield has also been brought up as someone who could be targeted by the Lakers in the coming offseason if they choose to acquire a third reliable scorer.