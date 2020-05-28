Instagram Model Lexi Kai Stuns In Skin-Tight Bodysuit That Flaunts Her Booty

Instagram star Lexi Kai put her curves on display for a photo shoot in the middle of the street. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit that accentuated her fit figure in a new seven-photo set.

The 23-year-old model had posted multiple snaps from inside her home in recent weeks, but decided to take this shoot outdoors. She was photographed in various poses as she crossed an empty street. Lexi rocked a honey-colored skin-tight bodysuit that was covered with black lettering. The influencer had on a pair of thin-strapped black high heels, hoop earrings, and sported a blonde wig.

Lexi’s toned legs and curvaceous backside were prevalent in the outfit from Diva Boutique. In the first image she was shot from the back as she stood in the middle of the road with her head turned towards the camera. She had a fierce look across her face, and fans were treated to a view of her athletic bottom. Lexi squatted next to a brick wall in the next photo, and had a pair of sunglasses resting on top of her head.

For the next snap, the Colorado native straddled the yellow lines in the middle of the road. She faced the lens with her mouth agape and the tight-fitting suit hugged her assets. Lexi was captured from a side angle for the fourth pic which highlighted her defined calves. In the following photos she was filmed crossing the road while striking sultry poses. The fitness model was shot in a waist-high closeup for the final slide in the series. This image showcased her hourglass figure. She added a caption about embarking on a journey

The spicy photo set caught the attention of many of Lexi’s 745,000 Instagram followers, and the post received more than 5,000 likes in just over an hour. Lexi also had more than 220 comments in that time. Her comment section was riddled with fire emoji, and fitness model Oxana Rumyantseva left three of her own. Fans showered the model with compliments.

“You are a heart breaker you look unbelievable, love this outfit,” a female follower wrote.

“Looking beautiful as always,” an admirer replied.

“Very beautiful doll,” model Luz Molina commented.

“Thank god for abandoned streets and buildings otherwise you might have been arrested,” one fan jokingly wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Lexi posted a jaw-dropping snap in a cutoff red shirt that flashed serious underboob. She posed in front of a white brick wall for the revealing picture that earned over 17,000 likes.