Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini Video Post

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders put her curvaceous figure on display in a video for her latest Instagram update. She was filmed spraying sunscreen all over herself while she wore a small thong bikini on the beach.

The television personality uploaded the short clip which was an outtake from a photo shoot she did in the past. Sonders was able to treat fans to a full view of her stunning body in the brief vid. She was filmed on the beach in a tropical destination. A green hillside was seen in the distance, with flamingo and swan floaties right behind the model in the clear water.

Sonders was captured from a side angle in a tiny mauve bikini. The tight top wrapped around her chest and left her ample cleavage exposed, and the thong bottoms offered a view of her curvy backside. She started the video bent over applying aerosol sunscreen to her feet, as the footage started by filming her legs and panning up her body. As usual, the fitness model wore a pair of high heels for the shoot.

The 32-year-old moved the can up and sprayed her thighs and then then her side. She applied the spray to her chest with her right hand, while her left hand brushed through her long brown hair. Sonders rocked a pair of aviator shades and hoop earrings to complete the ensemble. The former golfer dropped the can and ran both hands through her hair, and she struck a sultry pose as the clip ended. She added a caption about summer not being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sonders’ 474,000 Instagram followers took notice of the scintillating post, and it earned over 3,500 likes in just over four hours after going live. Her replies were swamped with heart emoji, and model Tanya Tate left three in the comment section. Several fans responded to the model’s caption.

“Summer is waiting patiently for ya,” a follower commented.

“I’m gunna survive COVID just to watch this on repeat, so help me God,” another added.

“That swan just kissed the flamingo…one take…great direction,” a fan wrote in response to the floaties.

A few Instagram users shared their disapproval with the video.

“Meh…I guess so. I think natural beauty…like Paige…is much better…but you do you,” one wrote in reference to Paige Spiranac, another female golfer.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders flaunted her plump derriere in another shot earlier this month. She was photographed in a dark thong bikini for a post that garnered over 9,000 likes.