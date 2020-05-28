Janet Guzman Shows Off Her Cleavage In A White Tank Top: ‘Read My Lips’

Mexican American model Janet Guzman surprised her admirers with a sexy new photo on Thursday afternoon. She uploaded a snap of herself wearing a cleavage-baring white tank top to her Instagram page, and her 1.4 million followers went wild over the pic.

Due to the angle of the camera and her chosen position, only Janet’s top half was visible in the photo. Her stark white tank top contrasted nicely against her caramel skin tone. The low-cut neckline of her tank top allowed the stunner to showcase her voluptuous chest, exhibiting her plunging cleavage. Also on display were her smooth, shapely shoulders, her slender neck, and her collar region.

Janet’s sleek, shiny dark hair was pulled back into a long ponytail that trailed down her backside. She appeared to have used some hair gel to tame any potential flyaways.

While her ensemble looked casual, Janet did not hold back with her glamorous makeup application. It seemed that she layered thick black eyeliner on her upper and lower waterlines in addition to thickening her eyelashes with mascara. Her lips looked lined with a dark shade of liner and then filled in with matte lipstick. For a final touch, Janet may have used bronzer or blush to sculpt her cheekbones.

The model kept her pose simple. She leaned forward while playfully running one long manicured fingernail between her parted lips in a suggestive motion, and her opposite hand rested on the cushion in front of her.

As a final addition to her outfit, Janet accessorized with a pair of sizable diamond stud earrings.

She called attention to her lips in her caption and added a cherry emoji.

Thousands of Janet’s admirers flocked to her post to like and leave comments. The image garnered more than 46,300 likes and over 300 comments. Many of her famous colleagues also liked and commented on the photograph, including Nina Serebrova, Neyleen Ashley, Arianna Ajtar, and Sierra Skye.

Dozens of devotees took to her comments section to shower her in praise, with multiple users calling her a “baddie.”

“I wish I could take a pic and look this good,” wrote Neyleen.

“I’ll read whatever u want,” teased one fan.

“What about me telling you, you look like Ariana grande,” said another, trailing their remark with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Yoooooo the most beautiful woman ever,” chimed in a third admirer.

“I know they are calling my name,” replied a fourth person.

Earlier this month, Janet shared a sizzling pic of herself wearing a see-through bodysuit.