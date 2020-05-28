Gwen Singer Slays In A See-Through Crop Top & A Pair Of Sheer Red Panties:

Gwen Singer went full bombshell in a revealing little ensemble for her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday. The model flashed her curves while she told her fans that the best things in life weren’t things at all in the caption.

In the stunning snap, Gwen looked smoking hot as she rocked a see-through crop top. The shirt was half blue and half white and clung tightly to her ample bust, while showing off her bare chest underneath. Her toned arms were also on full display.

She teamed the top with a pair of sheer red panties. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs were also visible in the pic.

Gwen sat on a white couch for the photo. She had her knees bent and one hip pushed out. One hand was placed behind her head while the other was bent in front of her. She wore a huge smile on her face as she looked away from the camera.

Gwen wore her dark brown hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders.

She also wore a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with dark gloss on her full lips.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 14,000 likes within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“Love the smile,” one follower wrote.

“Killer curves babe,” another stated.

“Mind-blowing woman,” a third social media user gushed.

“You make everything look good,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits such as tight dresses, skimpy lingerie, and tiny bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently thrilled her followers when she went topless wearing nothing but a bandanna around her neck and a pair of sexy Daisy Dukes. To date, that post has raked in more than 31,000 likes and over 600 comments.