‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Thursday: Lauren Goes Up In Flames

The Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, May 28, teases an episode that originally aired on December 15, 2005, as Lauren and Michael had a shocking uninvited guest on their honeymoon in the form of Sheila Carter, who goes by Brenda. Plus, John learns Gloria’s big secret past.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) makes a surprise appearance during Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael’s (Le Blanc) honeymoon, according to SheKnows Soaps. Plus, she has Terrible Tom (Roscoe Born) with her too. The newlyweds enjoy a luxurious yacht, but when Lauren is on the boat alone, Sheila shows herself, and she goes berserk. She’s furious that Lauren took Scott back, and Sheila tries to make her pay.

Sheila attacks Lauren, and then with Tom’s help, she ties her up. While Lauren tells Tom all about his friend and warns him that Sheila will kill not only her but also him, Sheila is placing a bomb next to the yacht’s fuel tank, and then she sets the ominous timer. Unfortunately for Michael, he’s on the shore with his beach towel about to swim back, and he sees the yacht explode and worries that the love of his life goes up in flames along with the beautiful boat. Micheal screams in horror.

Meanwhile, back in Genoa City, Tom manages to wreak more havoc. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) shows John (Jerry Douglas) a letter from Tom, and from the missive, he learns the truth about Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) past. It seems Tom and Gloria never got officially divorced, which means that John’s wedding to Glo isn’t legal or valid. In fact, Gloria actually paid off Tom to keep him quiet about the truth, but then he told the truth anyway. John hates that Tom tried to sabotage his and Gloria’s happiness, but it doesn’t seem like he intends to let it work with his wife even if they’re not really married.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discuss their indiscretions, and the way they usually do, they decide that nobody will ever know what happened because Nick wants to preserve his marriage to Sharon (Sharon Case). They plan to put the whole thing behind them and move forward. Elsewhere, Sharon is pleased that she managed not to go over the line with Brad (Don Diamont). The two are on a plane, and Sharon tells Brad that she is glad they didn’t do anything they couldn’t take back because she is entirely committed to making sure things work out with Nick.