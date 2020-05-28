Brennah Black Goes Au Naturel In Sultry Instagram Snapshot, Censors Herself With A Silver Belt

American model and actress Brennah Black took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and posted an eye-popping picture to tease her fans.

In the snapshot, she could be seen wearing nothing at all. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, however, she censored her nipples with a silver belt that she fastened around her breasts. Nonetheless, the picture provided her fans with an eyeful of her ample assets, her small waist, and a glimpse of her sexy thighs. The NSFW picture can be viewed on Instagram.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly comprised a beige foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. It looked like she wore a light-pink lipstick, a mauve eyeshadow, opted for heavily lined eyes and a very thick coat of mascara. She wore her blond tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. Brennah also had her nails painted with a pearl-white polish.

The snap was captured in a nondescript location, against a light gray wall. Some large, plush cushions could also be seen in the background.

In the caption, Brennah tagged her makeup artist Blas Nuñez as well as the Pastor Imaging photography studio for acknowledgment.

The photography page also uploaded several other pictures of Brennah from the same photoshoot, one of which also showcased her booty.

Within four hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the steamy snapshot has amassed more than 11,000 likes. In addition to that, Brennah’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 620-plus messages to praise her amazing figure as well as her sensual style.

“Can I borrow your belt. My water buffalo ate mine,” one of her fans jokingly wrote.

“You know you have the most perfect body and you are the most beautiful girl in the world, right?” another user chimed in.

“Ok! This is the first post I saw as soon as I [logged in to] IG. Annnnnd, I just passed out!” a third admirer wrote.

“You did it again… I have a new favorite photo now! Every time I think you can’t post a more beautiful photo, you somehow manage to do it!” a fourth follower remarked.

Prior to posting the nude photo, Brennah mesmerized her fans with yet another sexy pic in which she could be seen rocking a black sheer bodysuit. The scooping neckline of the ensemble plunged deep below her chest and enabled her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. As The Inquisitr previously noted, at the time of writing, the picture had amassed 10,000-plus likes.