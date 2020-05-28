WWE Rumors: Former Superstar Was Reportedly Buried For Becoming Too Popular

Brian Myers — who most WWE fans will remember as former superstar Curt Hawkins — appeared on the last episode of Talk Is Jericho and discussed a variety of subjects. During the conversation, Myers and Chris Jericho discussed Zack Ryder, who they believe was buried by WWE for becoming too popular.

According to Myers, by way of Fightful, WWE used to have production meets at the start of every new year in which Vince McMahon would encourage superstars to grab the “brass ring.” The chairman reportedly pretended that it was possible for anyone to grab the prize if they worked hard enough, but Myers said the speech was never sincere.

Myers used Ryder as an example to support his claim. Back in 2011, Ryder was a YouTube sensation who became one of the most popular stars in the company courtesy of his social media antics, despite receiving no television time. However, by proving that underdogs could grab the proverbial ring and became as popular as the company’s top stars, he caused WWE management to change their approach.

“Ever since Long Island Iced Z, they don’t even bother with that meeting anymore because they know it’s not true. Even if you grab the brass ring, you’re gonna get your hand smacked.”

Ryder’s organic popularity resulted in an ill-fated storyline with Eve Torres, John Cena and Kane. The angle ended Ryder being injured courtesy of Kane and forced to watch Torres — who was his storyline girlfriend at the time — emasculate him by having an affair with Cena. The storyline — and Ryder’s push — ended when Kane rolled a wheelchair-bound Ryder off the stage on an episode of Monday Night Raw.

Jericho weighed in on the matter and backed up Myers’ sentiment. Jericho spent almost 20 years in WWE and became a top star in his own right, but he did note how the company has tried to bury certain superstars for doing their jobs well.

“There is a strange resentment where, if Vince doesn’t think of it, it’s not valid or real. The same thing happened with Daniel Bryan when he first came in. He got over because he knows how to get over, but they resisted it for so long until they didn’t have a choice. I feel the same thing happened with Zack Ryder.”

During Bryan’s ascent to the main event, he was referred to a B player on television every week for a while. The support of the WWE Universe ultimately led to him winning the WWE Championship, but his rise to the top wasn’t easy.